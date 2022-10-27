Williams (knee) was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.
Williams suffered a torn ACL last October, which ended his rookie season early. He now has a 21-day window to practice with the team, and prove he's ready to compete before being added to the 53-man roster. Once activated, he'll likely shore up the team's depth in the secondary.
