Shepard (foot) is not practicing Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Shepard is managing a left foot sprain. He'll likely need to step up the level of his practice participation Thursday or Friday for any chance of suiting up Week 4 versus Washington. If Shepard is forced to miss any time, Darius Slayton could benefit from increased available snaps.

