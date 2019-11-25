Giants' Russell Shepard: Could return from IR
Coach Pat Shurmur said Shepard (foot) may return from injured reserve with Golden Tate suffering a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Bears, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Shepard was placed on IR with a foot sprain, so it's likely he's healthy enough to play by now. The 29-year-old is eligible to be activated from IR for this Sunday's matchup against the Packers, and he could fill in as the No. 3 wideout behind Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton. If Shepard indeed returns, his fantasy value is low, especially if Evan Engram (foot) returns.
