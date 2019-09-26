Play

Shepard (foot) is not practicing Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Shepard has yet to practice this week due to a left foot sprain. He appears to be in danger of missing Sunday's contest against Washington, in which case rookie wideout Darius Slayton could see increased snaps on offense.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories