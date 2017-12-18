Giants' Shane Vereen: Five carries, five catches

Vereen had an oddly symmetrical but unproductive day with five carries for 15 yards and five catches for 15 yards against the Eagles in Sunday's 34-29 loss.

Wayne Gallman has taken over as the Giants' leading runner and pass-catching back, so Vereen is left to chip in at the margins.

