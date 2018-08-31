Saints' Shane Vereen: Hitting IR

The Saints will place Vereen on injured reserve, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Vereen's roster status was already precarious, and he now appears to be dealing with some kind of injury. He'll likely agree to an injury settlement, which would free him to sign with another team.

