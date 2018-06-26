Shane Vereen: Still unsigned

Vereen remains unsigned, NJ.com's Ryan Dunleavy reports.

Vereen should eventually find a chance to compete for a roster spot, but he's unlikely to secure much in the way of guaranteed money after averaging just 3.6 yards per carry and 5.8 yards per reception last season for the Giants. The 29-year-old passing-down specialist hasn't done much of note since 2015.

More News
Our Latest Stories