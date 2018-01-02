Giants' Shane Vereen: Modest day, modest year
Vereen had his usual modest day Sunday with only 15 snaps and three carries for 14 yards. He failed to catch either of his two targets.
It's unclear what the future holds for Vereen as he's a free agent this offseason and turns 29 in March. Usually, third-down backs (think Danny Woodhead, Darren Sproles) age better than workhorses, so there might be some demand for Vereen's services. Wherever he lands, it can hardly be worse than the offense in which he played in 2017.
More News
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...