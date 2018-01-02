Giants' Shane Vereen: Modest day, modest year

Vereen had his usual modest day Sunday with only 15 snaps and three carries for 14 yards. He failed to catch either of his two targets.

It's unclear what the future holds for Vereen as he's a free agent this offseason and turns 29 in March. Usually, third-down backs (think Danny Woodhead, Darren Sproles) age better than workhorses, so there might be some demand for Vereen's services. Wherever he lands, it can hardly be worse than the offense in which he played in 2017.