Saints' Shane Vereen: Catches three passes

Vereen caught each of his three targets for 14 yards in Friday's preseason game against Arizona.

Vereen logged 14 snaps on offense, with his first reception coming shortly before halftime. Though he hasn't generated any buzz since signing with the Saints a month ago, the 29-year-old could land on the 53-man roster if the team doesn't trust Jonathan Williams or Boston Scott to handle passing downs in the event of an Alvin Kamara injury. Williams seems to be winning the battle for the No. 2 running back job during Mark Ingram's four-game suspension.