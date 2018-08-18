Saints' Shane Vereen: Catches three passes
Vereen caught each of his three targets for 14 yards in Friday's preseason game against Arizona.
Vereen logged 14 snaps on offense, with his first reception coming shortly before halftime. Though he hasn't generated any buzz since signing with the Saints a month ago, the 29-year-old could land on the 53-man roster if the team doesn't trust Jonathan Williams or Boston Scott to handle passing downs in the event of an Alvin Kamara injury. Williams seems to be winning the battle for the No. 2 running back job during Mark Ingram's four-game suspension.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...