The Panthers released Renfrow on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Renfrow spent the offseason in Carolina working to facilitate his NFL comeback after having spent the 2024 season out of the league, but he couldn't secure a spot on the initial 53-man roster. That may speak more to the Panthers' crowded wide receiver corps, headlined by Tetairoa McMillan (hamstring), Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, than it does Renfrow's ability to contribute as a depth option, in which case he'll be a candidate to end up on Carolina's practice squad.