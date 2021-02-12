Watt was released by the Texans on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 31-year-old was under contract for $17.5 million in 2021, but with no remaining guarantees he can be released with no dead money on the salary cap. Watt just completed his 10th season in Houston and had 52 tackles (36 solo), five sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception in 16 games during the 2020 campaign. He figures to have plenty of suitors as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Watt announced via his personal Twitter account he requested his release, which was granted by the team.