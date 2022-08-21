Griffin was dealing with back tightness Saturday, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports.
Griffin sat out the Jaguars preseason loss to the Steelers, but the injury isn't believed to be serious. Head coach Doug Pederson just didn't believe playing him was worth the risk, according to Carlyon's report.
