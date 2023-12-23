Lawrence (concussion/ankle) has reportedly cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and is in line to travel with the Jaguars ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After having not practiced Wednesday or Thursday, Lawrence was listed as a limited participant in Friday's session and questionable for Sunday's contest. With Lawrence now having cleared concussion protocol, per Rapoport, the QB is trending toward being available for Sunday's 4:05 ET contest, barring any setbacks.