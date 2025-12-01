Lawrence completed 16 of 27 passes for 229 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 25-3 win over the Titans. He added three rushes for 25 yards.

Lawrence and the Jaguars pounced on the Titans on back-to-back possessions early in the contest, both of which concluded with Lawrence delivering passing scores. On Jacksonville's second offensive possession, he delivered a 50-yard deep pass to Jakobi Meyers and then found Meyers for a three-yard score three plays later. The Titans fumbled the ensuing kickoff, which set up a Lawrence to Brenton Strange touchdown connection from 21 yards away. Jacksonville didn't need to push much from there offensively, but Lawrence still managed one of his more efficient showings of the season and tallied only his fourth game with multiple passing scores.