Lawrence (shoulder) has impressed coaches throughout OTAs and has been a quick adapter of new head coach Liam Coen's offensive scheme, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Coen singled out Lawrence's "quick decisions" in 11-on-11 red-zone work as praiseworthy, also noting that the fifth-year pro "has done a nice job with his footwork," an area of emphasis for the new offensive scheme. As Oehser notes, the 2021 first overall pick is currently learning his third offensive system in five seasons, but there's reason to be confident in Coen's scheme being the best fit of the bunch for Lawrence, given his track record as offensive coordinator for the Rams and Buccaneers. Lawrence is over six months removed from surgery undergone to address an AC joint sprain in his left, non-throwing shoulder, and he remains on track to be fully cleared for the start of training camp. Rookie No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter has begun the offseason focusing on the offensive side of the ball, providing Lawrence another potential star wideout to join 2024 first-round phenom Brian Thomas. Jacksonville also inked Dyami Brown to a one-year deal back in March, with returnees Parker Washington and TE Brenton Strange closing out a pass-catching corps that saw Christian Kirk, Evan Engram (shoulder) and Gabe Davis (knee) all depart.