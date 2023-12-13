Lawrence (ankle) was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Lawrence's ability to take every practice rep Wednesday indicates that he experienced no setbacks with his right high-ankle sprain coming out of Sunday's 31-27 loss to Cleveland. The quarterback told Juston Lewis of The Florida Times-Union as much prior to Wednesday's practice, noting that he made it out of the Week 14 "pretty clean" and felt as though he moved around the pocket well. Lawrence threw three interceptions and struggled with accuracy (28 completions on 50 attempts) against Cleveland, but with the injury now further in the rear-view mirror, he could be a decent bet to bounce back this Sunday versus Baltimore.