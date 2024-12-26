Rodgers (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers' availability for a Week 17 matchup with the Bills initially appeared to be in some question after he disclosed Tuesday that he suffered an MCL injury in this past Sunday's loss to the Rams. However, after he was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Rodgers got back on the field for an actual practice session Thursday to put to rest any concerns about his status heading into Sunday. Though Rodgers seems set to playing all 17 games in 2024 after tearing his Achilles tendon just a few snaps into the 2023 season, he'll be working behind a depleted offensive line the rest of the way. He may also be without the services of his most-trusted target in wideout Davante Adams (hip), who has missed the first two Week 17 practices to put his status for Sunday's game in Buffalo in some jeopardy.