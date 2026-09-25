Mitchell (finger) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Detroit.

Mitchell was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant, and he was again limited at Friday's session while wearing a large wrap over his right hand, per Brian Costello of the New York Post. Mitchell isn't sure-handed even in the best of times, but he's been piling up targets and air yards anyway and will now get a favorable dome matchup with the Lions (if he's able to play). If Mitchell doesn't end up playing, the Jets may need a lot of snaps from a practice-squad veteran like Sterling Shepard or Tyler Johnson. Their WR depth wasn't great in the first place and has already been stretched thin with rookie Omar Cooper (ankle) on injured reserve for at least three more weeks.