Jets' Adonai Mitchell: Viewed as No. 2 receiver

Jets receivers coach Shawn Jefferson implied Tuesday that Mitchell is seen as the team's No. 2 wideout heading into the upcoming season, Antwan V. Staley of the New York Daily News reports. "If he continues on this trajectory, he will be a really good Robin to our Batman [Garrett Wilson]," Jefferson said of Mitchell.

The Jets selected invested the 30th overall pick in April's draft into another wideout in Omar Cooper, but he looks set to work in the No. 3 role to begin his career after Mitchell was able to make a positive impression late last season upon coming over from the Colts in a November trade. While Wilson was sidelined by a knee injury over the Jets' final eight games, Mitchell racked up 58 targets during that stretch, though shoddy quarterback play was a factor in him turning those looks into just 24 receptions for 301 yards and two scores. With veteran Geno Smith directing the offense in 2026, Mitchell should stand to see an improvement in efficiency, though a healthy Wilson remains the unquestioned centerpiece of the Jets' passing game and will see the largest target share.