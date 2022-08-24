Hall, who logged a heavy workload for Iowa State last season, is adjusting to working in a Jets' running back group that also includes Michael Carter and Tevin Coleman, John Pullano of the team's official site reports. "I'm progressing every day," Hall said. "But learning this offense has been kind of different to what I did in college. There are a lot more nuances and a lot of little things that I am still learning."

Hall, who the Jets took in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, logged 253 carries in 12 games during his final college season, but as he embarks on his pro career, the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder will have to contend for RB touches with Carter, and Coleman to a lesser degree. It's worth noting that Carter was among the key players rested by the Jets in Monday's preseason game against the Falcons, a contest in which Hall started and logged four carries for one yard. Hall nonetheless brings plenty of upside to the table, which is reflected by his lofty average draft position this summer, but he'll have to earn his standing in the Jets backfield out of the gate this season. So far, though, he's impressed coach Robert Saleh, who said that Hall "has unbelievable and incredible confidence" and "tracks the ball very well. It is very easy for him to find the ball in space. He has body control like a receiver. So, he is an asset in the offense, but so is Michael and so is Tevin."