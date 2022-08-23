Hall carried the ball four times for one yard in Monday's preseason win over the Falcons.

Michael Carter (rest) didn't take the field, so Hall dominated playing time during the Jets' first two offensive possessions. He tallied all four of his carries in that span and found little room to run. It's unclear whether the team's choice to rest Carter and play Hall is an indication of their respective statuses on the depth chart, or if it was done to get Hall more work heading into his first NFL season.