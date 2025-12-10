Jets' Breece Hall: Dealing with sore knee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hall (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Per Cimini, Hall is dealing with some knee soreness as Sunday's game against the Jaguars approaches. The running back has two more chances to log practice reps before Week 15 injury statuses are revealed, but if Hall is limited or out this weekend, Isaiah Davis would be in line for added backfield touches, with Kene Nwangwu and Khalil Herbert available to mix in.
More News
-
Jets' Breece Hall: Bottled up in Week 14•
-
Jets' Breece Hall: Opens scoring in win over Falcons•
-
Jets' Breece Hall: Leading rusher and receiver again•
-
Jets' Breece Hall: Modest production in Week 11 loss•
-
Jets' Breece Hall: Carries offense in Week 10 win•
-
Jets' Breece Hall: Three fourth-quarter TDs in win•