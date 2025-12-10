Hall (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Per Cimini, Hall is dealing with some knee soreness as Sunday's game against the Jaguars approaches. The running back has two more chances to log practice reps before Week 15 injury statuses are revealed, but if Hall is limited or out this weekend, Isaiah Davis would be in line for added backfield touches, with Kene Nwangwu and Khalil Herbert available to mix in.