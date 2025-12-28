Hall said after Sunday's 42-10 loss to the Patriots that his knee is fine and the running back noted that he doesn't think he'll need testing on it, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

That said, with the Jets well out of playoff contention, the team will likely err on the side of caution unless Hall is deemed 100 percent ahead of Week 18 action. The Jets are slated to close out their 2025 season next weekend with a road contest against the Bills. Hall rushed 14 times for 111 yards and a touchdown while catching two of three targets for 18 yards prior to hurting his knee, highlighted by a 59-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter. He raised his season total to 1,065 rushing yards, becoming the first 1,000-yard rusher for the Jets since Chris Ivory in 2015.