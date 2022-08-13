Hall carried the ball five times for 15 yards in Friday's 24-21 win over the Eagles in preseason action.

Hall split work with Michael Carter during the team's first two offensive possessions and then watched the rest of the contest from the sidelines. It was a fairly nondescript performance from Hall, though he did close his debut with an eight-yard rush. Most importantly, he appears to have left the game fully healthy, which keeps him in line to serve as the Jets' lead back in Week 1 of the regular season.