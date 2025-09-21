Hall carried the ball nine times for 21 yards and caught four of six targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Buccaneers.

The fourth-year RB posted disappointing numbers for the second straight week as Hall drifted closer to a full timeshare with Braelon Allen, seeing 13 touches to the younger back's eight and barely out-producing him (52 yards to 47). Hall is still looking for his first TD of 2025, and through three contests he's averaging 4.1 yards per carry on 38 totes. He'll try to break out in Week 4 against a Dolphins defense that just got gashed for 108 yards and a touchdown by the Bills' James Cook.