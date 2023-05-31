Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday he's "very optimistic" about the chances of Hall (knee) being on the field Week 1, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Saleh affirmed that Hall's rehab from a left ACL tear is continuing on track, per Eric Allen of the Jets' official site, saying that the running looks powerful and has already hit over 22 miles per hour via GPS monitor. Though Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports Hall isn't expected to be ready for the start of training camp, the 2022 second-round pick could still be available to kick off the regular season as long as he can avoid any setbacks. Of course, Hall might be eased into action even if he does avoid missing any games. In that case, Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight and Israel Abanikanda could all see increased opportunities.