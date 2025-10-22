Hall (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Hall logged a 54 percent snap share in this past Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Panthers, en route carrying 11 times for 38 yards and adding two catches on three targets for 14 yards. Now that's been deemed a limited participation in practice Wednesday, the running back's status is worth monitoring ahead of this weekend's game against the Bengals. If Hall ends up limited or sidelined versus Cincinnati, Isaiah Davis would be in line to see added backfield snaps in Week 8.