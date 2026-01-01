Hall (knee) was listed as limited at practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Hall suffered a knee injury during Week 17 action that he subsequently downplayed, and though he didn't practice Wednesday, the running back's return to a limited session Thursday suggests that he has a chance to play through the issue in Sunday's season finale against the Bills. Friday's final injury report will clarify whether Hall heads into the weekend with an injury designation or fully cleared for Week 18 action.