Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters earlier in April that Hall (knee) "looks fantastic" as he continues his injury rehab process, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.

The report notes that Hall is expected to be ready for Week 1, though Saleh didn't mention any specific timeline while briefly commenting on the running back. Saleh did say he expects a rebound season from 2020 fourth-round pick Michael Carter, who mostly failed to take advantage of Hall's absence after the rookie second-round pick suffered an ACL tear in October. Prior to the injury, Hall rapidly emerged as one of the more explosive runners in the league, averaging 5.8 yards on 80 carries and 11.5 yards on 19 receptions in six and a half games. The optimism regarding his rehab timeline is partially due to youth and partially because there wasn't any other serious damage accompanying the ACL tear, with a minor meniscus injury representing the only other issue in his affected knee. Still, Hall isn't likely to participate in spring practices and may be eased into training camp.