Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that Hall (thigh) won't practice Wednesday and confirmed the running back is being viewed as week-to-week, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Though Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that an MRI on the quad injury Hall sustained in Sunday's loss to the Lions wasn't as significant as the Jets had feared, the running back appears likely to miss at least one game. Unless Hall is able to fit in some practice activity Thursday or Friday, the Jets will likely officially rule him out ahead of Sunday's contest in Chicago. Hall's expected absence would clear the way for Braelon Allen to serve as the Jets' lead option on the ground, while Isaiah Davis would likely be in store for added work in a change-of-pace role.