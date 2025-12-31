Hall (knee) won't practice Wednesday.

The same applies to Isaiah Davis (concussion), which leaves Kene Nwangwu and Khalil Herbert as the Jets' healthiest running backs as Sunday's season finale against the Bills approaches. Hall was forced out of the team's Week 17 loss the Patriots with a knee injury, an issue he downplayed later, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. However, with Hall set to log a 'DNP' on Wednesday, his status will now need to be monitored ahead of Week 18 action.