Hall rushed 19 times for 68 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for eight yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Falcons.

Hall capitalized on a muffed punt by Atlanta in the second quarter with a two-yard touchdown run on the next play. His third rushing touchdown of the season opened the scoring, and after losing their previous 10 games when scoring first, the Jets avoided tying a dubious NFL record by avoiding an 11th such loss. Hall got all 19 of the carries among Jets running backs in the win, and his versatile skill set should earn Hall another heavy workload in Week 14 against a Dolphins defense that has struggled to stop the run.