Hall (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after practicing fully Friday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

After being limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, Hall's ability to work fully Friday bodes well for his chances of being available versus Cincinnati. Fortunately for those considering the running back in Week 8 fantasy lineups, the Jets kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. In the event that Hall is limited or out this weekend, Isaiah Davis and Khalil Herbert would be next in line for the 0-7 Jets' backfield snaps.