Jets' Breece Hall: Will watch practice Tuesday

Hall (groin) was in attendance for Tuesday's practice, though he wasn't in uniform and was observing the session off to the side, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Hall exited Monday's session early after sustaining a right groin strain, an injury that the Jets believe to be a minor concern that won't threaten his availability for the team's Week 1 game against the Titans. While Hall is probably at least a week away from mixing back into drills, his presence at practice seemingly supports the notion that he's not in line for a long-term absence. With Isaiah Davis also having been sidelined for the past week due to a minor knee injury, Braelon Allen should be in line for the bulk of the reps with the Jets' first-team offense in practice until Hall makes his return to the field.