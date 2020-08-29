Perriman (knee) did not practice Saturday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Coach Adam Gase previously expected Perriman to return to practice Saturday, so his absence is notable. It doesn't necessarily indicate a setback, and there's no indication that Perriman's regular season playing time is at any risk, but a player with Perriman's inconsistent history would ideally have a smoother training camp with his new team. The good news in the meantime is that the Jets are so beat up and weak generally at receiver that it's almost impossible for Perriman to end up on the bench anytime soon. In addition to Denzel Mims (hamstring) and Vyncint Smith (core-muscle surgery) already being out, deep bench receivers Jeff Smith and Lawrence Cager had to leave practice Saturday. After Chris Hogan, the only healthy outside Jets receivers at the moment appear to be Josh Malone, George Campbell and Jehu Chesson. Free agent pickup Donte Moncrief is incoming otherwise.