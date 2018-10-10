Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Dealing with ankle issue
Crowell didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
It remains to be seen if Crowell's absence from practice is maintenance-related or if it's an issue that could affect his status for Sunday' s game against the Colts. Crowell is coming off a big outing in Week 5, during which he rushed for 219 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in the Jets' 34-16 win over the Broncos.
More News
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Bulldozes Denver•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Engulfed by Jaguars•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Finds end zone twice in loss•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Outplayed by Powell in Week 2•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Shines in first game as Jet•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Over the last few years, DeSean Jackson has been a pretty hit-or-miss player, but he's been...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It's Revenge Game time for Marshawn Lynch, who has a great chance at a big game against his...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Evan Engram is getting close to returning but Deshaun Watson is day-to-day. Here's what you...
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Podcast: Sell Brees? Kamara worry?
Did we just get a glimpse of New Orleans’ offense going forward? What does that mean for Alvin...