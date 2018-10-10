Crowell didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

It remains to be seen if Crowell's absence from practice is maintenance-related or if it's an issue that could affect his status for Sunday' s game against the Colts. Crowell is coming off a big outing in Week 5, during which he rushed for 219 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in the Jets' 34-16 win over the Broncos.

