New York ruled Darnold (shoulder) out for Sunday's game in Miami, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

The news was fully expected after head coach Adam Gase said earlier Wednesday that Joe Flacco would draw a second straight start under center this weekend. Darnold, who didn't practice Wednesday, still needs more time to recover from his sprained throwing shoulder, an injury he sustained in the Jets' Oct. 1 loss to the Broncos. The Jets remain optimistic that Darnold will be ready to reclaim starting duties in the team's Week 7 game versus the Bills on Oct. 25.