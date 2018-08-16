Darnold is "trending toward the opening-day start" at QB for the Jets, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

That's a notion echoed by Manish Mehta of the Daily News, who states that "it'd be an upset if Darnold isn't the Week 1 starter." Darnold is expected to see plenty of action in Thursday night's preseason game against Washington and barring a regression in that contest, it may be hard to stop the momentum that the No. 3 overall pick in April's draft has built toward the goal of officially overtaking veteran signal-callers Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater.