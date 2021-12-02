Swift (shoulder) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.
Detroit hasn't officially ruled Swift out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, but his consecutive absences from practice to begin Week 13 prep seemingly backs up Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com's report from Wednesday suggesting the running back could miss multiple weeks. According to Fowler, Swift is contending with an AC joint sprain of his shoulder, and given the 0-10-1 Lions' status as the only non-contender in a jam-packed NFC playoff picture, the organization could take a cautious approach with its top back. Expect the Lions to formally rule Swift out for Sunday's game following Friday's practice, positioning Jamaal Williams to step into a lead role out of the backfield.