Montgomery (illness) is listed as active Thursday in Minnesota.

Montgomery missed Tuesday's walkthrough due to an illness and followed it up with a limited walkthrough Wednesday before the Lions listed him as questionable for Week 17 action. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Thursday morning that Montgomery was expected to suit up, which now has come to pass. Working solidly behind No. 1 RB Jahmyr Gibbs over the last six games, Montgomery has reached double-digit touches only once during that stretch en route to 241 yards from scrimmage and three rushing TDs on 43 touches.