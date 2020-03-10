Play

Yanda is retiring from football.

The 35-year-old right guard wraps up his NFL career with eight Pro Bowl appearances, two First Team All-Pro honors (2014-15) and one Super Bowl ring (2012), having started 166 regular-season games and 14 playoff contests. The Baltimore offense now looks a bit shaky on the interior, though Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown will give the O-line stability at the tackle spots. Yanda has a solid case for the Hall of Fame, potentially getting a boost from his consistently excellent Pro Football Focus grades, along with his role on a 2019 Ravens squad that broke the NFL record for rushing yards in a season.

