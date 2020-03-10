Marshal Yanda: Announcing retirement
Yanda is retiring from football.
The 35-year-old right guard wraps up his NFL career with eight Pro Bowl appearances, two First Team All-Pro honors (2014-15) and one Super Bowl ring (2012), having started 166 regular-season games and 14 playoff contests. The Baltimore offense now looks a bit shaky on the interior, though Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown will give the O-line stability at the tackle spots. Yanda has a solid case for the Hall of Fame, potentially getting a boost from his consistently excellent Pro Football Focus grades, along with his role on a 2019 Ravens squad that broke the NFL record for rushing yards in a season.
More News
-
Ravens' Marshal Yanda: Contemplating future•
-
Ravens' Marshal Yanda: Will sit out season finale•
-
Ravens' Marshal Yanda: No longer injured•
-
Ravens' Marshal Yanda: To miss remainder of preseason•
-
Ravens' Marshal Yanda: Signs extension with Baltimore•
-
Ravens' Marshal Yanda: Expected to play in 2019•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL DFS Week 5 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 5 XFL DFS contests.
-
Dynasty rankings, rookies, and more
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football and 2020 NFL Draft content currently at CBS...
-
Cam Akers Prospect Profile
Cam Akers had a good college career, but it could have been better if not for coaching changes,...
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Heath's Busts 1.0
Heath Cummings names his early busts for the 2020 season.
-
Heath's Sleepers 1.0
Heath Cummings has nine players the industry is sleeping on early in the 2020 offseason.