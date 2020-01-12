Yanda said following Saturday's loss to the Titans that he will take his time determining if he'll play next season, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Yanda heads into the offseason as a free agent and has been with the Ravens since he was drafted by the team in 2007. Many of his teammates believe that Saturday was the veteran's final game, however, it will be on Yanda's time to provide a definitive update on his future in the NFL.