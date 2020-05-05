Lynch's agent has been in talks with the Seahawks about the running back's potential return this season, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Lynch seemed far from certain that he would play in in 2020, but he's at least leaving door open. The veteran returned late in the season for the Seahawks last year, playing in the team's Week 17 contest as well as a pair of playoff games. It's quite possible that his decision on whether or not to play this season doesn't come until after the campaign begins.