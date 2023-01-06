The Chiefs signed Wright to their practice squad Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
With Harrison Butker currently listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Raiders due to a back issue, Wright will now provide additional kicking depth just in case the latter won't be available in Week 18. The 26-year-old appeared in two games for Kansas City earlier this year, converting three of his four field-goal attempts and all eight extra-point tries in that span. Wright then kicked for Pittsburgh across four games later in the season where he went 12-for-14 on field-goal tries and 7-for-7 on extra-point attempts.