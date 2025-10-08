Tennessee signed Wright to its practice squad Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Regular starting kicker Joey Slye did not participate at practice Wednesday due to a calf injury, so Wright's name will be one to keep an eye on as Sunday's game at Las Vegas approaches. In five games in 2024 with the Chiefs, 49ers and Titans, he made 15 of his 16 field-goal attempts and all six of his extra-point tries.