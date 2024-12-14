The Chiefs waived Wright on Saturday.

Wright's departure from Kansas City comes as a corresponding move to Harrison Butker (knee) being activated off injured reserve. Wright filled in for Butker during the final two weeks of the latter's absence and went 8-for-9 on field-goal tries, including 1-for-2 from 50-plus yards, while also converting both his extra-point attempts. Wright's overall success this season -- he also went 3-for-3 on field-goal tries earlier in the campaign in one game with the 49ers -- should make him one of the most desirable options should another organization have a sudden need for a placekicker.