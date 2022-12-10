Wright was waived by the Steelers on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Chris Boswell was activated off injured reserve following a lengthy absence due to a groin injury making Wright's roster spot redundant. It was a solid stint for the fourth-year kicker as Wright converted 12 of his 14 field-goal attempts including going six of seven from 40-plus yards. Expect Wright to wind up on a practice squad before seasons end.

