Wright reverted to the Chiefs' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Wright was brought up from the practice squad to serve as Kansas City's emergency kicker behind starter Harrison Butker, who was considered questionable to play with a back issue. However, with Butker available, the practice-squad kicker was ultimately ruled inactive pregame. Wright could be elevated again if Butker's health status either worsens or remains the same heading into the Chiefs' first playoff game during the divisional round of the playoffs.