Wright is expected to be signed to the Patriots' practice squad, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Wright could be a possibility to compete with Chad Ryland as New England's starting kicker, though nothing is set in stone yet. The 27-year-old was let go from Atlanta's practice squad Tuesday and may have a new home with the Patriots. Wright appeared in six games between the Chiefs and the Steelers in 2022, going 12-for-14 on field-goal attempts.