Crabtree remains unsigned, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Crabtree was released by the Ravens in late February after a fifth consecutive season with less than 11.5 yards per catch and 7.0 yards per target. However, he did catch a pair of touchdown passes in the team's lone playoff game, thereby adding to his reputation as a useful red-zone weapon. Even so, the 31-year-old wideout will have a difficult time finding a team that views him as a probable starter. Crabtree may even need to compete for a roster spot, assuming he continues his NFL career. OverTheCap.com estimates his cumulative salary earnings at $62.23 million through 10 professional seasons.

